Hamilton, WA

Town of Hamilton takes more steps to establish its own police department

By KIMBERLY CAUVEL @Kimberly_SVH
Posted by 
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFIDv_0a801ge300
Hamilton town document

HAMILTON — The town of Hamilton continues to take steps toward establishing its own police department, a move officials say will improve emergency response and code enforcement.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office currently serves the area.

In April, the Town Council passed three police-related ordinances: to establish a police department, form a civil service commission and create a reserve officer position. Each ordinance passed with a 4-1 vote, with Council member Tim Morrison opposed.

In March, the council passed an ordinance creating the position of town police officer with the same 4-1 vote. Morrison did not respond to requests for comment.

In April, Council member Travis Patrick initiated each of the votes by making a motion to approve them.

“I feel like anything the town of Hamilton can do to make things more safe and secure for our residents, I’m all for that,” Patrick told the Skagit Valley Herald. “With the sheriff having to be spread all across the county I feel that Hamilton is not getting the adequate law enforcement services that it should be getting, and I feel that Hamilton can enforce its own ordinances and laws better in-house.”

A fact sheet included in the April meeting packet said establishing a police department will bring faster emergency response times, better emergency preparedness and more collaboration between law enforcement and the community, while also opening up eligibility for public service grants to help with town expenses for emergency services.

According to the ordinances, the mayor and the marshal — Andrew McKellips was appointed as town marshal in February — will be responsible for overseeing the police department and appointing unpaid reserve officers.

The mayor alone will be responsible for appointing three members to the volunteer civil service commission, which will set hiring rules for and oversee the training of police department staff.

Chase Andrews, who aspires to serve as a Hamilton police officer, said the next step is for Hamilton to get an Originating Agency Identification number from the State Patrol.

“That’s what makes a law enforcement agency a law enforcement agency,” he said, adding that an application was submitted to the state in April. “We’re not able to proceed with going to the academy until we get that number.”

Andrews and McKellips have said they will pay their own way into the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy once they are authorized to attend.

“Hopefully we can move forward with this process, get up and running and get these guys out there on the ground serving the community of Hamilton,” Patrick said.

Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in the meantime, nothing has changed for deputies serving Hamilton.

“Anytime someone calls 911 and there is a police matter that needs investigating or is happening now, it gets to the dispatcher and they forward it on to the deputies,” he said.

During a May 4 council workshop, McKellips, Andrews and Hamilton Town Clerk-Treasurer Beth Easterday gave updates on research into grant opportunities, radio equipment companies, uniforms and the potential for locating the police department in the town-owned building used by the local food bank.

“We’ve been moving and shaking,” McKellips said.

Easterday said she also sought community feedback through a survey provided with water bills but received only one response, which made the off-topic suggestion that the town needs a doughnut shop.

