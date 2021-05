Tamil Nadu has announced a complete lockdown without any concessions for one week from May 24. The previous lockdown was to end on May 24. The state reported 467 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday (May 22), a 17.6 per cent increase over 397 reported a day ago, as it registered 36,184 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health department’s figures showed. The number of new infections was 1 per cent higher than Thursday’s 35,579, which was its highest ever. There are currently 2,74,629 active COVID cases in the state with a positivity rate of 21.8 per cent.