Manoj Bajpayee recalls when he and Shah Rukh Khan, says, “He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded”
Manoj Bajpyaee is one of the finest actors in the Hindi Film industry. Recently, while talking to a leading daily, Bajpayee revealed old incidences while working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Veer Zaara. Veer Zaara was a Yash Raj Film also starring Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. Recalling his memories from the time when the film was shot, Bajpayee reveals that he used to share cigarettes with SRK during their adolescent age.www.cinetalkers.com