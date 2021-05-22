Manoj Bajpayee recalls when he and Shah Rukh Khan, says, “He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded”

Movie fans may not know who Irrfan Khan was but they've probably seen him more times than they realize. The Indian actor racked up more than 150 credits before he died last year at age 53. Many of his Bollywood movies didn't make it to the U.S. but he starred in such Hollywood blockbusters as "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Jurassic Park," playing not so much bad guys as bad-adjacent guys. His credits include a bunch of smaller dramas but he may be best known for playing a tormented patient who's dissatisfied with his arranged marriage on the third season of HBO's "In Treatment," the fourth season of which premiered Sunday.