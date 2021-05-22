newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Republicans Condemn Map Process, While Democrats Defend Finished Product

By WMAY Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans are blasting new proposed legislative maps, and say releasing them on a Friday night is a page out of former Speaker Mike Madigan’s playbook. GOP Representative Tim Butler’s district would apparently be drastically redrawn, although Butler says it’s hard to say for sure because there’s little detail provided on what he calls a “clip art map.”

