Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I have tried many different kinds of cat litter box scoopers, a lot more than I would like to admit. Most of them have been low-quality plastic, and I would hastily grab replacements from grocery stores or Amazon after they inevitably broke, which happened nearly every other week. (If you have cats, you know you can’t go long before your next scoop, or there will be an accident to clean up.) After the fifth broken plastic litter scooper, I knew I had to find something more durable.