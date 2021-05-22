newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Painesville, OH

Painesville Railroad Museum holding Model Train Flea Market

By Staff report editor@news-herald.com
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Painesville Railroad Museum, 475 Railroad St. in Painesville, will be hosting their Model Train Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 5. The event will include a model train sale in ‘G’ Gauge (Garden Railroads) ‘O’ Gauge, ‘S’ Scale, ‘HO’ scale and ‘N’ scale, plus addition to many household items, which are not train related.

www.news-herald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Painesville, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#The Painesville Depot#Railroad St#Model Trains#Garden Railroads#Sale#Vendors#Dealer#10 By 10 Foot Booth#Admission#Organizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Great Garage Sale allows first time vendors to get their feet wet

Jessica Wilson, a Perry resident, has shopped at the Great Garage Sale over the years, she said, but this year, she has returned as a vendor for the first time. "I just started going mobile within the last month," Wilson said, who started Let's Get Krafty With It roughly a year ago, a business that specializes in customized or personalized sublimation, eco solvent printing and vinyl.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Eastlake, OHNews-Herald.com

Donations fuel Eastlake's Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Everything that is done at the Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Eastlake has a helping hand in some way and in some fashion. That's the observation from Executive Director Jim Thie. Located at 34225 Vine St. in Eastlake, the 25,000-square-foot facility where donated materials are sold is coming up...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Genealogical Society sets May meeting date

The Lake County Genealogical Society announced its next meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, May 27. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and the speaker will be Lois Mackin who will talk about “Researching when you’re not there,” according to a news release. Visit www.lcgsohio.org...
Fairport Harbor, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake Humane Society, Fairport Harbor Public Library team up for new reading program for children

Lake Humane Society and Fairport Harbor Public Library announced they have partnered to create a new reading program for children titled "Rescue Readers." School-age children are invited to read to a shelter pet at Lake Humane Society in 20-minute increments, according to a news release. The program will run from June 9 to July 29 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shelter.
Perry, OHNews-Herald.com

Perry Township 2021 Summer Concert Series schedule unveiled

Musical entertainment will be the featured attraction at Perry Township Park on Wednesday nights during a seven-week stretch this summer. Perry Township has announced the schedule for its 2021 Summer Concert Series, which kicks off on July 7. "After all of the interruptions (from the novel coronavirus pandemic) in 2020,...
Lake County, OHgeauganews.com

Lake County YMCA Offers a Chance to Win a 2021 Chevy Traverse LT AWD Courtesy of THE CHEVY NETWORK and Classic Chevrolet

Take your chance to win the Lake County YMCA Dream Car while supporting your community. Painesville, Ohio – The Lake County YMCA is known around Northeast Ohio for their annual Dream House fundraiser. Known as a summer “hot list” event, the Lake County Y has invited tens of thousands of visitors to tour the house through the years. Current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic have forced the non-profit to find other ways to raise these funds that support their efforts to build stronger community. “The pandemic has changed the way we have done everything. From day-to-day operations to fundraising, we are continuously seeking new ways to engage with our members and community members,” says Kelly Penzenik, director of marketing and communications for the association. “As I said last year, the safety of our staff, volunteers, members and donors come first. Although we would have loved to open a Dream House in 2020 and 2021, it’s in the best interest of all that we work hard to come back from this and offer the Dream House when it’s safe and can be enjoyed by all.” The Y has dedicated teams working hard to take every precaution during this pandemic. The teams are determined to continue the support of the Lake County community and are extremely grateful for all those who have helped serve this need.
Ashtabula, OHNews-Herald.com

Operation Snip & Tip a free spay and neuter program for 'Trailer Cats' in Lake and Ashtabula counties

Community Cat Companions, Inc. is a nonprofit Trap-Neuter-Return organization located in Euclid, with subsidiaries throughout Lake and Ashtabula counties. The organization traps, sterilizes and vaccinates stray and feral cats, returning them to their outdoor home or placing adoptable cats and kittens in permanent homes. By preventing future litters, it address homelessness which has far-reaching consequences for our communities. Between 2015 and 2020, our organization trapped nearly 4,000 cats, according to news release from the group.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Leroy 2020+1 Bicentennial Festival organizers set date, seek volunteers

The Leroy 2020+1 Bicentennial Festival is on track to be held June 19 at the Leroy Community Center and the adjacent Ball Park, and is open to all. Most everything planned for last year’s event is on tap, with a few adjustments to keep everyone safe, according to a news release. Organizers are still planning a parade, dedication ceremony, petting zoo, pony rides, craft and maker’s market, live music and games,
Painesville, OHNews-Herald.com

Painesville City Schools will again have mobile food truck providing lunches to children over the summer

The Nutrition Services Department for Painesville City Schools will be participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program June 3 through Aug. 6. The mobile food truck, also known as “The Lunch Box,” will be providing lunch and the following day’s breakfast to all children ages 18 and under at no cost, according to a news release. On Fridays, meals will be given for Saturdays and Sundays as well.
Geneva, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

GOTL Mother's Day opening turns out to be all wet

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The opening of The Strip was a two-phase operation this year. Hundreds of motorcycles descended on the village last weekend for an impromptu opening in 80-degree weather while the more traditional Mother’s Day opening was wet. Rain, chilly temperatures and wind affected attendance at The Strip on Sunday....
Painesville, OHpainesville.com

AMP Celebrates 50 Years Serving Electric Systems

Painesville Electric's partner American Municipal Power, Inc (AMP) is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of serving member electric systems. AMP is a nonprofit corporation that provides generation, transmission and distribution of electric power and energy to its members. By coordinating, negotiating and developing power-supply options and interconnection agreements, AMP is able to purchase wholesale electric power and energy and sell it to members at rates based on the cost and dispatch fees.
Perry, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake Metroparks conducts annual Return of the Birds event at Lake Erie Bluffs in Perry Township

Birds of all sorts received plenty of attention during a special event on May 8 at Lake Erie Bluffs in Perry Township. Lake Metroparks annual Return of the Birds program took place in conjunction with the 2021 World Migratory Bird Day. During a two-hour span at Lake Erie Bluffs, event participants celebrated the ritual of birds flying back to North America from their wintering grounds in Central and South America.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake Metroparks Farmpark ready for Shearing Weekend

Lake Metroparks Farmpark will hold its annual Shearing Weekend on May 8 and 9 as sheep will be shorn of their winter coats to obtain wool and prevent them from overheating during hot summer weather. Visitors can meet fiber-producing animals (sheep and goats) that grow their fleece, learn about the...