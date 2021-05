With last Sunday being Mother’s Day, I wanted to continue to honor my mother this week by sharing information about her favorite animal at the Lee Richardson Zoo. My mom loves this animal so much that her eyes tear up, and she smiles from ear to ear every time she sees him. With his elongated snout, long claws, and remarkable tail, Sniffy, the giant anteater, is number one in my mom’s eyes. Giant anteaters are insectivorous mammals native to Central and South America. You can see Sniffy and his neighbors, the rhea, and maned wolf, in the South American Pampas portion of the zoo.