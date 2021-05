A Cher biopic is in the works from the writer of Forrest Gump and A Star is Born.The singer announced on Twitter on Wednesday (19 May) that theatre producer Judy Craymer, who produced the original Mamma Mia! stage musical as well as the 2008 and 2018 films, is behind the project along with her film co-producer Gary Goetzman.Cher worked with the pair while starring in sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.Five-time Oscar nominee Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplays for films including The Insider, Munich and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button along with Forrest Gump and 2018’s...