newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

I Picked the Wrong Week To Drive Ford's Mustang Mach 1

By Ezra Dyer
CAR AND DRIVER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was chaos that first day of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware hack. The official position was that supply might be interrupted for a couple days, so if everyone just acted normal, there wouldn't be much of a problem. So what did we do? We started filling our cars, and trucks, and tractors, and garbage bags with as much gas as we could get—because even if the supply didn't run out, word on the street was that the price might go up 30 cents later in the week.

www.caranddriver.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Salley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Ford Mustang Mach 1#Fast Cars#Hybrid Cars#Diesel Cars#Connected Cars#Ev#Shell#Pacifica Hybrid#Zombie Response Squad#Drive#Trucks#Tractors#Premium Fuel#Super Cool#Traffic#Gas Stations#Yellow Plastic Bags#Garbage Bags#Cops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: 1972 Ford Mustang Convertible Barn Find Car

A lot of people go wild over classic Ford Mustangs, especially the fastbacks and convertibles. They love the look of the pony car as well as the good memories it triggers. That said, this 1972 Ford Mustang Convertible we found on eBay admittedly isn’t from the most desirable model year. Still, this one has some things going for it, especially the fact it likely won’t go for some ludicrous price.
CarsFudzilla

Ford releases electric pickup truck

Carmaker Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck that is a critical piece of the company's $22 billion investment into electrification. Dubbed the F-150 Lightning it is supposed to do everything that its gas-powered counterpart the best-selling vehicle in North America as well as new benefits that come from going electric.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Looks RiDONKulous On Massive 34-Inch Wheels

With its muscular styling and a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 sending a colossal 717 horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is the very definition of excess. Aftermarket tuners like Hennessey can even crank up the output to over 1,000 horsepower. But sometimes you can take things too far.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has The Perfect F-150 Lightning Comeback Plan

There's been talk for years about a potential reborn Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, a rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered hot rod truck more at home racing down pavement than going off-road. The last time Ford built and sold such a truck was in 2004, the second-generation's final model year. Since then, several Ford dealerships have initiated their own F-150 Lightning non-OEM programs by modifying the latest generation truck and selling the complete package for fairly reasonable prices. Last fall, Ford went on record stating the current-gen F-150 won't see a Lightning variant due to a lack of buyer interest. But that's for the ICE F-150, not the upcoming all-electric variant.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mustang Buyers Are Getting Older And Ford Knows That

It’s probably safe to say the Ford Mustang is currently enjoying the best of times. With a 15.1 percent share of the global sports coupe market, the pony car was named the world's best-selling sports car for the second straight year and best-selling sports coupe for the sixth year in a row. The automaker even considered getting a Mustang to Antarctica and starting a fan club on the Earth's southernmost continent but the plans never passed beyond the discussion phase.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Spy Shots Show An Off-Road-Ready Pickup

With Ford and Ram battling it out for off-road supremacy, there’s one brand noticeably absent from the fight – Chevy. The Bowtie brand doesn’t have a truck capable of competing with the F-150 Raptor and TRX, though that could soon change. Spy shots from UTV Driver captured what appears to be the Silverado ZR2 out testing in Tennessee alongside other variants of the truck.
Buying CarsJalopnik

This Giant Ford F-700 Is A Street-Legal Monster Truck

A couple of weeks ago an International MXT went up for auction on Bring a Trailer and sold for the astronomical price of $76,000. If you like outrageous trucks but don’t want to spend anywhere close to 76 large for one, then this 1991 Ford F-700 monster truck, at $10,000 on Craigslist, may be the rig for you.
Carsaftermarketnews.com

Brembo Brakes Featured On Mustang Mach-E GT

Brembo announced it will supply the fixed aluminum brake calipers as the stopping partner of choice for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. Brembo’s Flexira front brake calipers will be fitted on the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. Brembo also supplies Flexira calipers for the battery powered Ford Mustang Mach-E. The new GT Performance Edition brake system will be distinguished by iconic Brembo red calipers with the Brembo logo.
TechnologyAutoExpress

Ford Mustang Mach-E gets over-the-air software updates

Ford has launched a new over-the-air software update scheme for the Mustang Mach-E, called “Power Up.” The programme will be rolled out across the US first, although Ford has said that the features will eventually make their way onto European cars. Ford says its new update programme will target customer...
Carseminetra.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 1967 Ford Mustang: Time Comparison

In 1964, Ford introduced a car that made style and sport affordable and desirable to the masses. In 2020, Ford launched an electric vehicle that makes style and sport affordable and desirable to the masses.This is Ford’s Mustang (the longest-running nameplate) after 56 years and 6 generations. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Crossover SUV..
CarsTruth About Cars

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Review – A Potent Pony at A Bargain

2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (310 horsepower @ 5,500 rpm; 350 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm) 21 city / 30 highway / 24 combined (EPA Rating, MPG) 11.2 city, 7.9 highway, 9.4 combined. (NRCan Rating, L/100km) Base Price: $31,685 (U.S) / $31,365 (Canada) As Tested: $35,850 (U.S.) / $36,465 (Canada) Prices include $1,095...
CarsJalopnik

Here's Why A Modern Truck Like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Still Has Such An Old-School Antenna

We did a lot of talking about Ford’s new all-electric F-150 Lightning last week, as that’s a Big Deal in the automotive world — you read the articles, you know the deal. One thing I’m not sure you did notice, though, is that on this very new, cutting-edge tech truck, there was one strange, archaic-looking detail: that huge old whip-type radio antenna. Those have been abandoned by most cars for years, yet they still show up on trucks, including the absolute latest ones. Why? What’s going on here?
CarsLaredo Morning Times

Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships Welcomes the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E to Select Showrooms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Drivers who are looking for a fun vehicle have a new option to choose from in the Ford lineup. It is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. It is an all-electric SUV that has a new infotainment system and is available in four trim levels. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is now available at select Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships locations.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Fans Will Ultimately Decide The V8's Future

We're in the midst of a historical change in the auto industry and transportation in general. The onset of pure battery-electric vehicles and alternative mobility solutions such as Lyft and Uber are making consumers think twice when purchasing or leasing their next vehicle. The cycle of change is ongoing, as is the debate as to when the century-old internal combustion engine will be permanently retired. Muscle car fans in particular are paying close attention because this technological shift probably spells doom for the beloved V8. Muscle cars like the Ford Mustang will never be the same, but it's still too early to plan the engine's funeral, according to Ford Performance Chief Engineer Carl Widmann.
Carsmusclecarsandtrucks.com

FORD MUSTANG AND COYOTE V8 REPORTEDLY HAVE A BRIGHT FUTURE

Times are strange right now if you are a fan of traditional performance cars. While we’ve never had so many capable and exciting offerings to choose from, it’s hard to ignore the dark cloud that is looming. By that of course we mean the proliferation of electric vehicles, which automakers are embracing almost unanimously at this point. Vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E have left some muscle car fans concerned that their V8-powered vehicles are not long for this world. This has only been bolstered by the fact that automakers like Ford and GM have set timelines for when they plan to sell exclusively EVs at home and abroad. Thankfully for all of us, Autoweek took an opportunity to sit down with Ford Performance chief program engineer Carl Widmann to discuss his expectations for the Coyote V8 engine moving forward. Spoiler alert: the 5.0L isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Embarks On 6,500 Mile Transcontinental Trip

Way back on June 1st, 1909, a pair of Ford Model T vehicles were entered in the first-ever Ocean to Ocean transcontinental race in the U.S. At that time, the automobile was a fairly new thing, and Henry Ford wanted to demonstrate why it was such a breakthrough invention. The cars wound up making history by traversing 4,106 miles across 23 days, starting in New York City and ending the trip in Seattle at the World’s Fair. Now, the brand new Ford Mustang Mach-E will recreate that historic trip, albeit with a few additional stops along the way.