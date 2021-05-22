I Picked the Wrong Week To Drive Ford's Mustang Mach 1

Times are strange right now if you are a fan of traditional performance cars. While we’ve never had so many capable and exciting offerings to choose from, it’s hard to ignore the dark cloud that is looming. By that of course we mean the proliferation of electric vehicles, which automakers are embracing almost unanimously at this point. Vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E have left some muscle car fans concerned that their V8-powered vehicles are not long for this world. This has only been bolstered by the fact that automakers like Ford and GM have set timelines for when they plan to sell exclusively EVs at home and abroad. Thankfully for all of us, Autoweek took an opportunity to sit down with Ford Performance chief program engineer Carl Widmann to discuss his expectations for the Coyote V8 engine moving forward. Spoiler alert: the 5.0L isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.