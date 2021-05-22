newsbreak-logo
Charities

Girls on the Run provided supplies to FeedNC

By Special to the Tribune
mooresvilletribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls on the Run teammates work on thank you notes for the volunteers who help the community at FeedNC. Each season, Girls on the Run teams choose a community service project. This season, the girls assembled bags with tie-dyed face masks, hand sanitizer, snacks and notes to recognize FeedNC volunteers who provide essential services to the community. The bags were delivered to FeedNC.

mooresvilletribune.com
Waynesboro, PAheraldmailmedia.com

Party in a bag: Waynesboro Girl Scout troop provides birthday decorations for those in need

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Families in need will be able to throw a birthday party for their children, thanks to the generosity of a local Girl Scout troop. Troop 80163 of Waynesboro donated more than 20 birthday bags to Waynesboro Community and Human Services. Two will be raffled each month on the Waynesboro Community and Human Services Facebook page. That's where families can put their names in the running.
Frisco, TXlibertywingspan.com

Back to School Palooza to provide supplies to students

The Frisco ISD Community Relations team will be holding their annual Back to School Palooza through July 16 to provide essential items for students in need during the 2021-2022 school year. “By hosting this event, it allows the community, residents, and parents to bless our economically disadvantaged students,” Frisco ISD...
Mount Pleasant, MIMorning Sun

Feminine hygiene and personal care supplies drive aims to help local women and girls

During the month of May, Krapohl Ford & Lincoln is partnering with the Mount Pleasant Women's Initiative to support local women and girls. From now through May 26, people can bring feminine hygiene and personal care supplies to the dealership or Weichert Realtors on Broadway and the supplies will be donated to the Care Store for local women and girls. The recommended products for donation includes shampoo, conditioner, styling products, body soap and hand soap, tampons and pads, lotion, moisturizers, women's shaving cream and dental products among other items.
Mooresville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

FeedNC culinary training program teaches more than cooking

FeedNC will be offering a new culinary training program set to begin June 7 with applications currently being accepted. According to Emily Veldman, who serves as the program coordinator, the “culinary training program is a 12-week program, a combination of in-classroom life skills as well as culinary skills in the kitchen. It is geared towards people who are unemployed or underemployed.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Community Cheers for Girls on the Run 5K

Friends and family gathered outside the Washington YMCA Thursday evening to cheer on the local Girls on the Run chapter for their year-end 5K. Girls on the Run is an afterschool program that inspires girls to build confidence and make intentional decisions, while fostering care and compassion for self and others. This year’s Washington chapter is comprised of 18 girls in third-fifth grade from Lincoln Elementary and St. James School, with four trained coaches that use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional, and physical skills in each girl while encouraging healthy habits for life. The girls ran a 5K with parents and other adult buddies near the Wellness Park and on the Kewash Nature Trail, where relatives and other supporters wore various costumes and waved signs to cheer on the runners. Head Coach Katie Quinn comments on the program’s local support, “This is the best community, just the support for the girls, getting the girls here, picking them up on time, following along. We send out some questions that go along with each lesson for the parents to talk to the girls about what they learned that day and how they can use it in their everyday life. But even just looking around, all these people here to support the girls is just incredible.”
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Boys & Girls Clubs to Provide Meals, Snacks for Kids This Summer

(KNSI) – St. Cloud-area Boys & Girls Clubs will be giving out meals on Mondays and Thursdays this summer. Youth enrolled in programs at the Eastside, Roosevelt and Southside clubs will be able to pick up meals from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at those locations starting June 7th and ending on August 27th. Monday’s meal pick-up will include breakfasts and lunches for Monday through Wednesday, and Thursday’s pick-up will cover those meals for Thursday through Sunday.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

13abc Veterans Supply Drive runs through May 31st

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is teaming up with Yark Automotive Group, H.O.O.V.E.S. and the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission for a Veterans Supply Drive. Now through May 31st, all Yark dealerships -- 9 dropoff locations in Toledo, Maumee, and Perrysburg -- will be accepting select goods and monetary donations.
WorkoutsGettysburg Times

Congratulations to the Girls on the Run

When a dozen or so young women took off on a 3.1-mile run last Saturday, it marked the culmination of weeks of work, not only on running but on some essential skills that could last a lifetime. In addition to completing a 5K run or walk, the Girls on the...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Girls on the Run ends spring season with participants' goal of completing a 5K

HUNTINGTON — A local program for young women concluded its spring season with a celebration Sunday. Girls on the Run held the final event of its spring 2021 session at Ritter Park on Sunday. The event primarily focused on a 5K run completed by participants, but featured additional activities such as hair coloring, face painting and an after-party.
Kidswmcactionnews5.com

Kids ‘helping out’ by getting vaccinated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12 in the United States, parents lined up with their children to get vaccinated. Pharmacists with Woodsprings and Bono Family Pharmacies say children are excited...
Educationthunderboltradio.com

Union City Schools to Provide Supplies for Upcoming Year

The Union City School System has made an announcement pertaining to school supplies for next years classes. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City Schools will be providing all school supplies, excluding backpacks, for students in PreK-thru-4th grade at elementary school and those in grades 5-thru-8 at the middle school.
Advocacybradfordtoday.ca

Celebrate VON’s community-care nurses and volunteers

Every year, the Victorian Order of Nurses celebrate VON Week as an opportunity to raise VON’s profile in the communities they serve. This year, they are asking the public to join in celebrating all of their incredible staff and volunteers, and their willingness to take action and help those who need it, during the pandemic especially, and long before. Look for the hashtag #VONCompassion on social media this week to read some of these stories, or check out their Facebook page.
East Providence, RIreportertoday.com

East Providence Girl Scout Troop 447 News

EP GS Troop 447 has been working on earning the Bronze Service Award. They reached out to EP DPW's Donna McMahon to learn what can and cannot be recycled. After learning the city lost $29,000, they realized an immediate need to educate EP residents. "Don't put plastic bags in your blue bin. Recycle plastic bags in stores." The final part of this project required walking door to door throughout parts of East Providence to place educational tags on doors and talk to people. Here they are taking a rest after walking several miles.
Selah, WAYakima Herald Republic

Preparing and distributing school meals is an evolving process

Each week, the Selah School District’s nutrition department packs approximately 18,000 bagged meals for students. The task is not a simple one, according to director of Nutrition Services Laura Ozanich. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Selah School District, like others across the country, has had to reinvent its meal distribution system.