newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What can we expect from WR Dax Milne as Washington’s final pick in the ‘21 draft?

By Hogs Haven
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team’s last pick in the draft is a throw of the dice, especially when that pick is #258 in a draft that had 259 players selected. Remember that drafts in recent years have only had 256 players selected; it was the addition of compensatory draft picks awarded for specific minority hires at the head coach and front office levels that expanded the draft by three selections this year. So, grabbing a 1,000-yard receiver from a Division I program two spots after last year’s Mr. Irrelevant (Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia) and one spot before this year’s (Grant Stuard, LB, Houston) feels pretty good.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#Draft Picks#American Football#Houston#Wr#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What Cleveland Browns can expect from Harrison Bryant in Year 2

Tight End Harrison Bryant is potentially in line to have a breakout year 2 in the tight end friendly Cleveland Browns offense. It has been well documented up to this point that Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, loves to utilize the tight end position. This is clearly evidenced by the fact that during last offseason, the Browns went out and signed Austin Hooper in free agency and drafted Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFLchatsports.com

What can Eagles fans expect from rookie minicamp?

The calm before the storm is nearly over. It’s been a long time since the thudding of pads has been heard down at the NovaCare Complex and while there’s still some way to go, the first offseason workout domino is about to fall. Rookie minicamp officially kicks off down in Philadelphia today, but what does that mean for the Eagles?
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team signs all 2021 NFL Draft picks

Washington Football Team LB Jamin Davis. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The Washington Football Team added ten players to the fold in the 2021 NFL Draft. And now, those players are all officially under contract. The Washington Football Team used trade-backs to up their draft pick allowance to ten this...
NFLchatsports.com

What can the Panthers expect from Tommy Tremble in 2021?

What can the Carolina Panthers expect from their new tight end Tommy Tremble in 2021?. Addressing the tight end position was absolutely essential for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Their decision to cut ties with prolific veteran Greg Olsen left a gaping hole in this area of the field and the lack of production from Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz only made this a more pressing priority ahead of a crucial 2021 campaign for the franchise.
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings linked to pair of veteran free agents

With the 2021 NFL Draft firmly in the rearview mirror, the Minnesota Vikings still need to add a few more pieces to get their roster to 90 players before Training Camp. To that end, they have been linked with a couple of veteran free agents that could help shore up both sides of the football.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Rhamondre Stevenson Takeaways: What Patriots Can Expect From Rookie Back

On the second-to-last carry of his collegiate career, Rhamondre Stevenson took a shotgun handoff from quarterback Spencer Rattler and brushed past the arm tackle of a blitzing Florida safety. Moments later, he ran through a linebacker, his white undershirt stretching in the defender’s grasp. Then he juked left, to evade...
NFLWISH-TV

What can the Indianapolis Colts expect from Carson Wentz?

The Colts have addressed most of their issues this offseason. GM Chris Ballard added a couple of promising young pass-rushers in the first and second rounds of this past draft, bolstering the team’s main weakness. Indianapolis recently signed Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher, perhaps the best Anthony Castonzo replacement...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

John Harbaugh Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Rookie WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman is still a few months away from making his debut for the Baltimore Ravens, and yet it sounds like John Harbaugh is already sold on the rookie wideout. With rookie minicamp officially underway for the Ravens, Harbaugh spoke to the media about the team’s 2021 draft class and what they’ve shown thus far.
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: 6 must-watch quarterback matchups for Joe Burrow in 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Joe Burrow has an important season ahead of...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Are Patriots Likely To Trade For Julio Jones? NFL Writer Weighs In

The Patriots reportedly have discussed trading for Julio Jones, who very well could become a salary-cap casualty in Atlanta as soon as next month. But if ESPN’s Bill Barnwell had to guess, New England will proceed with caution when it comes to pursuing the superstar wide receiver. Barnwell in a...
NBAchatsports.com

What we learned from the Spurs regular season finale

It would’ve been nice to close it out with a win, right? I know it didn’t matter and it wouldn’t have changed anything, but losing 10 out of the last 12 games of the season while backing into the pseudo-playoffs isn’t exactly the kind of momentum you’re traditionally looking for. I guess I’m proud of them for sticking to their guns all the way through it though. This team hasn’t ever really figured out a way to fire on all cylinders for more than 30 minutes at a time, so what are the chances of starting now?
MLSbigdsoccer.com

Scouting Report: What can FC Dallas expect from Minnesota United?

Are they the underdogs yet? There have been plenty of Adrian Heath memes recently suggesting the poor start has been a ploy to claim the gaffer’s preferred underdog status. Heading into the midweek matches, plenty of sportswriters and soccer fans were ready to hit the panic button for Minnesota United. After a trip to the Western Conference finals last fall and some preseason predictions of a top-three finish in the West, the Loons opened the season with four straight losses before eeking out a win Wednesday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The question remains whether a positive result midweek was enough to raise their confidence levels.
NFLBig Blue View

What Can We Hope For From Day 3 Picks?

As Giants fans we tend to obsess about the NFL draft, not only the first couple of rounds, but all the way through to the end of the draft on day 3. Reasonably, though, how much can we expect day 3 picks (rounds 4-7) to contribute and succeed?. Below is...
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Clemson DB makes ESPN's Mel Kiper top-20 NFL draft prospects

Mel Kiper's early, early look at who might be at the top of NFL draft boards includes a Clemson defensive back ($). Andrew Booth Jr. made the list at No. 19. "Booth had a great 2020 season," Kiper said, "though he was overshadowed a little bit by fellow corner Derion Kendrick, who was named first-te Read Update »
NFLSteelers Depot

WR James Washington: 2018 Draft Grade Retrospective

One of the most common things you hear after every draft is that grades can’t be finished until at least three years after a pick has been made. So after submitting my grades for every Steelers’ pick in this year’s class, I’m going back and revisiting picks from three years ago and beyond made by Pittsburgh. That continues today with the team’s second-round pick in 2018, wide receiver James Washington out of Oklahoma State.