What can we expect from WR Dax Milne as Washington’s final pick in the ‘21 draft?

It would’ve been nice to close it out with a win, right? I know it didn’t matter and it wouldn’t have changed anything, but losing 10 out of the last 12 games of the season while backing into the pseudo-playoffs isn’t exactly the kind of momentum you’re traditionally looking for. I guess I’m proud of them for sticking to their guns all the way through it though. This team hasn’t ever really figured out a way to fire on all cylinders for more than 30 minutes at a time, so what are the chances of starting now?