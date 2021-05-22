This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 22)
“Alphabet Inc.’s Google plans to spend several billion dollars to build a quantum computer by 2029 that can perform large-scale business and scientific calculations without errors, said [Google’s] Hartmut Neven. … ‘We are at this inflection point,’ said Dr. Neven, who has been researching quantum computing at Google since 2006. ‘We now have the important components in hand that make us confident. We know how to execute the road map.’i”singularityhub.com