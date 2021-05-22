newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Soapbox: Daily Herald editors offer brief thoughts on suburban topics in the news.

By Email
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

A bill passed out of the Illinois Senate this week that would require high schools to teach students how to understand and evaluate news and social media. One senator's objection: Who gets to decide what news is fake? Sigh. Let's get that class going, and maybe not just for high schoolers.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Soapbox#Thoughts#Online News#Online Media#Celebrity News#World News#The Illinois Senate#Clippable Quote#Abc Tv#Elgin#Unity#Waukegan High School#Mundelein High School#Baseball#The Kane County Cougars#The Chicago Dogs#The Schaumburg Boomers#Cook County Board#Glenbrook South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Obituarieslyonsrecorder.org

NEWS Briefs & NOTES from your editor, 5/13/21

If there ever is an emergency in town, or timely news. needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder. to put it online immediately. As of this past weekend, Colorado has had more rain and snow than all of last year! It seems like we are heading for a safer year, without as much risk for wildfires. And don’t forget that this is based on measurements at the Denver airport, and not throughout the Front Range which got a lot more.
Facebookcheektowagabee.com

News Briefs

The Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York will hold a virtual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day conference on Tuesday, May 25. For more information, visit ddday.org or check out “Ddday- Developmental Disability Awareness Day” on Facebook. The Better Business Bureau will hold a webinar titled “Budgeting for Post-Pandemic Financial Obligations” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Register online […]
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Dems release proposal for new Supreme Court district maps

SPRINGFIELD -- Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly on Tuesday released a new proposed Illinois Supreme Court district map, redrawing district lines to maximize Democrats' chances of keeping a majority on the state's highest court. Lines for the Illinois Supreme Court districts have not been redrawn since they were first...
Chicago, ILWashington Post

The importance of free and functional media

I mostly agree with Margaret Sullivan’s May 22 Style column, “Deep pockets of shame on Chicago’s Gold Coast,” in which she said rich people could have saved local journalism — and perhaps democracy. The resuscitation of local news is critical not only to government accountability but also to public engagement, which is a glue for communities large and small.
Aurora, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Aurora library sets community dialogues on race

Four community dialogues on racism will be co-hosted by Study Circles Illinois, Santori Aurora Public Library in Aurora; and Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. The series opens with public conversations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, June 7 and 21, at Santori Public Library, 101 S. River St. Sessions at Gail Borden will be announced.
Chicago, ILlawofficer.com

Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot, cops can now be racist—for the sake of “equity”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s racist actions exposed a disturbing trend in America. And while excluding white people—anyone—from her preferred media posse is absolutely racist, we should appreciate her candor. And we should be glad she did so in the name of “equity”—because now, “equity” finally has a clear and simple definition.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City magazine features interview with Breonna Taylor's mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the anniversary of George Floyd's death, another prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement will be featured in a Kansas City publication. All Black Everything magazine got an interview with Breonna Taylor's mother. In the latest issue of the magazine and gracing the cover is Taylor, who was killed by police in her home last year.
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Teacher Fired for Violating DeSantis Critical Race Theory Ban

A Florida teacher was recently fired for refusing to remove a Black Lives Matter banner from outside her classroom, a direct violation of the Critical Race Theory (CRT) bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year. “Governor DeSantis has made clear his position on CRT. It is divisive, irrational,...
Chicago, ILlawofficer.com

Video: Another ‘woke supremacist’ mayor loses it; tells citizen ‘go to hell’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Wauwatosa, Wis. — It seems big cities like Chicago are not the only places with racist mayors. A Facebook Live video from Wauwatosa, a suburb of Milwaukee, shows Mayor Dennis McBride telling a citizen to “go to hell” and calling her and the rest of America “racist.” Strangely, Mayor McBride, who is white, told the white citizen that she is “part of the problem.”
Public Healthlyonsrecorder.org

NEWS Briefs & NOTES from your editor, 5/20/21

If there ever is an emergency in town, or timely news. needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder. to put it online immediately. One of our readers pointed out that our area is now out of drought. I’ll be posting some maps on that. The weather, like the COVID reports are fluctuating so much recently that it’s hard to keep up. So, I have put off doing both for another week. I have delayed doing the monthly COVID report because there seems to be mass confusion – on the parts of people and businesses. Much of the responsibility to decide on whether to wear a mask or not seems to be placed on the individual’s discretion… do they want to take a chance that the person next to them or entering their business is fully vaccinated or not… and whether they want to ask them directly. The way I look at it, both the United States and Colorado are still in the 50 percentile range as to how many are fully vaccinated — so look at that person in front of you with the fact that there is a 50/50 chance that they are vaccinated. Are you willing to take the chance? Maybe if it’s your 75 year old mom… so that’s probably safe. Each situation will give you a pause to decide. Plus, there are a small number of people who are fully vaccinated who are still catching the virus. Pretty much everyone who is friends with me has said that they will continue to wear masks inside any business, for the near future. Good luck with your choice!
New York City, NYwestsenecabee.com

News Briefs

Girl Scouts of Western New York will offer in-person day camp and overnight camp this summer. Registration is now open; visit gswny.org/en/our-program/ camp/summer-camps.html for more information.
North Tonawanda, NYkentonbee.com

News Brief

The North Tonawanda High School Multi-Class Reunion committee has decided that in the best interest of all participants, the reunion will not be held in 2021, due to the pandemic and its concerns, testing, social distancing and adhering to state mandates. For more information, email david082843@aol.com or angieb239@aol.com.