newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

5 lessons we learnt about creating the perfect outdoor room from this magical villa in Los Cabos

livingetc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, Los Cabos, we wish we were there! Especially if we could stay in this magnificent estate that sprawls over one and a half acres and has some of the best outdoor rooms we've ever seen anywhere. Even if you don't live anywhere near the hot and beautiful Mexico and...

www.livingetc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#Textiles#Coffee#Backyard Ideas#Perfect Harmony#Villa#The Casa Escondida#Mexican#The Agency#Outdoor Curtains#Outdoor Kitchens#Puerto Los Cabos#Modern Bathroom Ideas#Balcony Ideas#Boudoir#Hammocks#Home#Extensive Worktop Space#Modern Appliances#Harmony Symmetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designdesignboom.com

this french rustic stone house furnished without excess reveals the beauty of raw materials

In the heart of downtown bordeaux, france, ‘sacre coeur, stone house’ by theo coutanceau domini, takes shape as a restructured and redone ruin in which the main living space combines all the functions. the project amplified by the beauty of raw elements while the lack of adornment and opulence underlines the archaism of its materials. the residential structure emerges as a place in which the traditional house is no longer perceptible and where a rustic atmosphere isolates, and summons the user’s imagination.
Interior Designremodelaholic.com

40 Patio Décor Ideas for a Peaceful, Relaxing Space

Create an inviting, peaceful atmosphere using these patio décor ideas. You’ll find adding light, textiles, plants, water or fire, and privacy to be easier than you think!. Create an inviting area in which to entertain guests, relax with the family and enjoy the season! Add to the atmosphere of your outdoor area with a few main elements:
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Interior Designmediafeed.org

9 tips for creating the perfect summer bedroom

Welcoming summer requires some prep—stocking up on SPF, planning BBQs, waxing your surfboard. Also on the list should be readying your bedroom for warmer weather and the lovely abundance of light. “It’s nice to create a lighter, brighter interior that’s a bit more relaxed to reflect the overall summer mood,” says Brooklyn-based interior designer Julia Mack.
Interior Designseattlepi.com

How to make your dream outdoor room a reality

(BPT) - As the pandemic continues, outdoor spaces have become true extensions of the home. From a calm place to escape to an area to work and focus, outdoor rooms are being designed and utilized more frequently than ever before. “Homeowners have shifted their focus from having spaces to entertain...
Interior Designveranda.com

12 Designer Staircases That Will Inspire You to Paint the Stairs

Want to bring some color and flair into your home? Try painting the stairs! Especially if you're feeling timid about committing to a bold wall color, taking your favorite blue hues and lush green shades to the stairs is a whimsical way to bring in small dose of a bold, non-neutral color. While choosing the right paint color (or colors!) for your stairs may seem intimidating, we've reached out to the pros for inspiration from some of their favorite projects—and for tips on what colors work best. From Annie Sloan's dreamy countryside home in Oxford, England to Matthew Carter's chic Bahamian cottage, here are the colors we love most for achieving beautiful painted stairs.
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

All-wood kitchens are trending – experts reveal why you should get involved

The allure of wood is indisputably eternal. Its neutral hues have filled interior spaces for centuries – but that is no surprise when you consider its versatility, durability, and unwavering style. Despite its (quite literally) solid history, however, we're convinced that all-wood kitchens have never felt quite as contemporary as they do in our modern kitchens today.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

7 interior design lessons we’ve learnt from luxury hotel designers

Luxury hotel designers create interiors many of us would be delighted to spend every day and night enjoying. And it’s not just their appearances that are so enviable. Every element of our favorite hotels speaks of luxury, beauty and comfort. But while a permanent five-star vacation can’t be ours, we’re...
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ Interior Paint Colors Our Favorite Designers Always Recommend

If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.
Interior Designhauteresidence.com

Eco-Style Interior Design Is The New Trend

Eco-Style interior design is the perfect alternative for someone who values being in nature and environmentally friendly. Walking barefoot on a wooden floor and breathing plants and flowers on your balcony is the gist behind the eco-style interior design, which has the purpose of building an earthy environment that promotes relaxation and comfort.
Interior Designmansionglobal.com

Contrast New and Vintage to Give a Space ‘Soul,’ Says Cortney Novogratz

Design duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz, known collectively as The Novogratz, are not ones to shy away from color or whimsy—or a little chaos for that matter. The husband-and-wife team, who are parents to seven kids, have long been known for their eclectic style and eponymous line of furniture and home decor products, which often juxtapose high and low and new and old. No strangers to renos, last year, the family decided to trade their Manhattan digs of 20 years for a 1926 Los Angeles castle in the Hollywood Hills.
Interior DesignBoston Magazine

Three Destination-Themed Mood Boards to Inspire Your Summer Home

Not ready to hop on a plane just yet? Satisfy your wanderlust with a visual journey through these vacation-home-ready mood boards, each inspired by an exotic locale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. French Connection. Soft leathers, an Oushak-inspired...
Interior Designdallasdesigndistrict.com

Create an Outdoor Summer Oasis

June is in full swing! Not only does this month mark the official start of the summer season, but it also happens to be National Great Outdoors Month — A.K.A. al fresco dining and poolside lounging month. That said, is the exterior of your home ready to host? See how the showrooms in the Dallas Design District can assist you in amping up your primary outdoor living space, just in time for summer.