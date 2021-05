We're kind of sure he's joking, but the intense new Lions coach says a Lion roaming the sidelines with him would help him "inspire" his players. Appearing on Bar Stool Sports "Pardon My Take" podcast, hosted by guys known as "Big Take" and "PFT Commenter" (hey, my name is Jojo, so far be it from me to pick on those names), Campbell told the hosts that having an actual Lion with him at all times would help with enforcing discipline.