Teaching was not Barbara Wright’s first career choice. She came from a family of entrepreneurs and had followed in their footsteps. Her present career in education began when she started as a substitute teacher in the Algebra 3 class at Longwood High School a few years back. Ms. Wright said, “I had been an entrepreneur all of my life but when I lost three three family members and, during the grieving process, my business had suffered. Teaching became a part of my healing process. The kids were learning what I was teaching and, after that first year, the school leadership asked me to stay on.”