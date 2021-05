I was born in Mindanao, in the south of the Philippines, but I grew up in Sydney. We used to return quite often when I was younger, but there was a lot of instability during the late 1990s and early 00s, so we stopped and I never really went back. I tried to be as Aussie as possible, assimilate as much as I could. “Budgie” is an old nickname I’ve had since high school when I fell off a balcony trying to catch a friend’s pet budgie I’d let out of its cage.