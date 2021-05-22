How to keep pets from ruining your work-from-home meetings

With more quarantine restrictions lifting and more people getting vaccinated, many of us are returning to offices for work. This change affects not just us but our pets too. If you are like most of the world, sheltering in place took on a new meaning because of the COVID pandemic. Though for our pets, the extra time with you is welcomed. But as we begin to trickle our way back to working in our offices, the shock of absence may impact them more than we realize. There are a few things that we can do to make the shift easier. Natalie Ragland, DVM and contributor at Honest Paws, shares her insights and tips to help pet owners prepare their pets for life after the pandemic.