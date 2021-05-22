How to keep pets from ruining your work-from-home meetings
Whether you regularly work from home or you’ve turned your kitchen into your office due to the pandemic, attending work meetings with pets can be tricky. While it often results in hilarity, not all workplaces are pet-friendly. And if you’re meeting with a client for the first time, you definitely want to keep Miss Mittens the kitten from running across your keyboard. Looking for work-from-home tips with pets? We’ve got the scoop on how to teach your pets to adhere to good petiquette during your WFH meetings.www.pawtracks.com