Lexi Kilfoyl Bounces Back For Career Outing Against ASU

One week ago, sophomore RHP Lexi Kilfoyl was put in to relieve junior RHP Montana Fouts in Alabama's semi-final game against Tennessee for the 2021 SEC Tournament; however, her performance just wasn't up to the level that she'd been operating at all year and she was pulled after facing only five batters and giving up two runs. Fouts had to re-enter the game, which Alabama would move on to win, and Kilfoyl's confidence came into serious question after the weekend.