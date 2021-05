OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 4-3 to avoid a series sweep. The A’s squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge’s passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino. Jeffrey Springs struck out two in the fifth for the win. Kittredge got five outs for his second save.