Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 5/22: Culture Wars, Capacity Restrictions, and Jim McMahon

Cover picture for the articleREMINDER! As you can tell this is a tweak to your regularly scheduled NewsWire as I will be taking over for Mr. Barry McBride who is taking a much-needed Web Dork Vacation that will involve copious amounts of bourbon and several days spent lingering on the beach. I am quite envious to be exact. So, while Barry is on the sandy beaches of the coast, I will be clogging your timelines with Browns content you can imagine.

NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLPosted by
92.9 The Game

Who will be in Atlanta longer: Freddie or Julio?

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have both been in the news recently and for, somewhat, the same reason: their contract situations. Who is more likely to be with their respective team in 2022?
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Anthony Schwartz’s ‘best football is in front of him’

The Cleveland Browns went to the NFL playoffs last season for the first time since 2002 with a collection of skill-position standouts – wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Baker Mayfield. But even while marveling at the ability of those players, wide...
NFLNews-Herald

NFL Draft: Browns select Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz in the third round

The Browns wide receiver room is going to be crowded this upcoming season. It trended that way prior to the team drafting Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the third round of the NFL Draft (No. 91) Friday night after selecting defensive players with their first two selections, they flipped that trend.
NFLtimes-gazette.com

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, other Browns players work out together in Florida

Quarterback Baker Mayfield vowed Monday to work out this offseason with some of his Browns teammates. He didn't mention it would happen this week, but that's exactly what's going on. Mayfield has been polishing his connection this week with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins and tight ends Austin...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
NFL49erswebzone.com

DO NOT trade Julio Jones; top positional battles; saving Sam Darnold

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Should the Falcons trade Julio Jones? Which positional battles bear watching ahead of the 2021 season? Why are the Panthers so high on Sam Darnold? Bucky Brooks digs into these topics in the latest Scout's Notebook.
NFLchatsports.com

Should the Jets trade for star WR Julio Jones?

Could Julio Jones be out of Atlanta prior to the 2021 season?. It’s certainly possible — the veteran receiver is only getting older and carries a heavy price tag ($23.05 million cap hit next year), which isn’t ideal for a Falcons organization in need of a rebuild following three consecutive losing seasons.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What will the Cleveland Browns offense look like in 2021?

The Cleveland Browns offense could look quite a bit different in Kevin Stefanski’s second year. While the Cleveland Browns have focused on terraforming their defense this offseason, the offense has undergone some changes as well, and it had to if this team wants to realize its Super Bowl potential. How could the unit look in 2021, and how will it be different from 2020 in terms of personnel usage, schematic tendencies, and players?
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...