They aren’t pretty to look at, with their gnarly, inky exterior, perhaps most suggestive of small fossilized dinosaur eggs. But the beauty of the black summer truffle — tartufo nero — lies within, in its cream-colored core. The pride of Italy’s Umbria region, these truffles are often described as having a mushroomy, earthy taste, which makes sense, since they are a type of fungi and grow underground near the roots of old trees. Only licensed truffle hunters can harvest them, with specially trained dogs helping to sniff them out.