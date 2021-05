The wait is over: WorldSBK returns for Round 1 from MotorLand Aragon. 216 days will have passed since the last round of WorldSBK action, but now it’s game on at Aragon. It’s finally here, the moment we’ve all waited for: the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship fires back into life this weekend for Round 1 of the season, coming from the MotorLand Aragon venue in Alcañiz, Spain. For the first time since 2004, the Championship starts in Europe and with new names, new bikes and refreshed team line-ups all playing a part, we could be in for one of the most unpredictable seasons yet. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) may be the reigning six-time World Champion, but this may well be the hardest challenge yet.