Don't Google, go to the vet, says dog owner about Lyme disease
It can be 'freaky' for dog owners finding a tick on their beloved fur friend. That's what happened the first time Amanda MacDonald found a tick on one of her dogs. "I instantly thought they had Lyme disease, because I didn't know much about ticks," said the Cambridge resident, who was walking her dog Case at Linear Trail in Preston. "I took the tick in, because that's what they say you should do. Thank God, everything was fine, but it freaked me out."www.cambridgetoday.ca