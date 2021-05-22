Don't Google, go to the vet, says dog owner about Lyme disease

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Saying goodbye to your pup isn't easy. But if your furry friend has a case of separation anxiety, leaving the front door may feel near impossible. Not to mention the dread of coming home to the mess that your anxious dog left in your absence. While there are various training techniques that will help calm your dog's nerves, dog owners know that those take time to kick in. If you're looking for a faster solution, Amazon shoppers swear by the ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket.