Just picked a P40 Pro up

Ever since the Huawei P20 Pro came out with its 40-megapixel main camera, Huawei has been killing it with some of the best cameras on phones since the Nokia Lumia 1020 from 2013! Huawei currently owns 3 of the 4 top spots on DXOMark’s smartphone camera rankings. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the latest to put really powerful cameras on a smartphone and it’s second only to its slightly more expensive brother, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus. The Mate 40 Pro Plus has a different camera array on the back with a wider wide-angle lens/camera, a 5th camera/lens combo, and stabilization on the main 23mm equivalent lens/sensor combo. Still, the Mate 40 Pro is going to be pretty awesome. Let’s check it out. Or if you’re looking for a full review, click on over: HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro review: keeps getting better and better (pocketnow.com)