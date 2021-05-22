Virginia Woman to Race for US at 24-Hour World Championship
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — Midlothian mother of two Whitney Richman will represent the United States at the 2021 IAU 24 Hour World Championship Oct. 2-3 in Timisoara, Romania. Richman, 40, ran her distance of 139.69 miles around a flat track in 24 hours in December, placing her in the sixth and final qualifying spot on the women’s United States 24 Hour National Team. But the qualifying window was extended five months when the world championships were moved from May to October, giving other competitors more time to potentially top Richman’s distance and supplant her on the team.www.usnews.com