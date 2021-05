Jack Eichel is as close to being gone from the Buffalo Sabres as he’s ever been, and here’s how the Minnesota Wild can get him. The Buffalo Sabres had another miserable season, with a league-low 37 points (15-34-7 record). Misery didn’t have quite as much company though, as star center Jack Eichel only played 21 games and didn’t play after March 7 due to a herniated disc in his next. In those appearances, he tallied 18 points (two goals, 16 assists).