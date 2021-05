Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a normal year, a senior’s final home game would be the culmination of years of progression and growth as a student and an athlete. The reality of the last two years is that one class had no traditional senior night send off and the next class woke up each morning of their final high school soccer season wondering if opponents would cancel, if cleats would stay neatly paired under uniforms hung in lockers and if the shrill cry of an official’s whistle would be anything other than a distant lonely echo of youthful play.