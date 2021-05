Beautifully renovated home showing true Homeownership Pride! This home sits on HUGE Lot with space for more than Five Cars in its long new Driveway, Fenced in by new 6ft tall Wood Fence wit solar lights throughout it to enjoy your privacy. This ideal spacious elegantly remodeled home has the following Updates to relax and enjoy as you occupy it or simply invest and enjoy collecting your tenant rents, With Home Warranty, free of maintenance: New Roof, Furnace, Driveway, Windows, Gutters, Electrical, Elegantly Remodeled Bathroom and Kitchen, New Flooring entire home, New and elegant light fixtures and fans in every room and much more! It sits in city target area for city down payment assistance and possibly having seller pay your closing costs If price is right! Simply Beautiful!