Man’s best friend could be another tool in the fight against Covid-19
Hawaii (KITV) — Man’s best friend could be another tool in the fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii. Right now there’s four dogs in the state that can detect COVID-19, not in humans yet but in human samples like sweat-swabs. They’re being trained by Maui based non-profit Assistance Dogs of Hawaii and collectively, they can screen up to 1,200 samples per day. There’s hope one day, four-legged friends put their senses to work at airports, schools and hospitals.localnews8.com