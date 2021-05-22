Man’s best friend could be another tool in the fight against Covid-19

This editorial was written by the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. The federal government’s decision last week to relax its guidance on masks marked a turning point in America’s fight against COVID-19. While the reversal created confusion, and concern among some experts and skeptics, the move was appropriate given the encouraging trends, the effectiveness the vaccines have shown and the precautions Americans are voluntarily taking to limit the spread of infections. The nation, though, still has a way to go, and Florida has a particular interest in promoting caution and vigilance.