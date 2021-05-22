newsbreak-logo
Man’s best friend could be another tool in the fight against Covid-19

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Hawaii (KITV) — Man's best friend could be another tool in the fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii. Right now there's four dogs in the state that can detect COVID-19, not in humans yet but in human samples like sweat-swabs. They're being trained by Maui based non-profit Assistance Dogs of Hawaii and collectively, they can screen up to 1,200 samples per day. There's hope one day, four-legged friends put their senses to work at airports, schools and hospitals.

State
Hawaii State
