LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In game three of Texas Tech’s baseball series on the road at Oklahoma, the Red Raiders run-ruled the Sooner 13-2 in seven innings. Tech jumped out to another early lead, similar to game two, scoring 11 runs through the first four innings. Five different Red Raider batters had home runs, including two 3-run homers by Jace Jung and Cal Conley. Oklahoma scored one run in the third and the seventh inning, while Tech did all their damage in the second, fourth, and sixth inning.