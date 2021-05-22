newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

Sarah Menoher Freifeld | Garcia Must Remember His Audience

By Signal Contributor
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of Mike Garcia’s former high school honors English teachers, I am disappointed that, in his reflection over his first year in office, the representative so completely dismissed two key elements of effective communication: awareness of audience and appropriate tone. I am left asking myself whether Garcia sees himself as a representative for all of his constituents.

