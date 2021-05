Rock Bridge girls track and field and Hickman boys track and field took home the team honors Saturday in the Class 5 District 4 Championships, hosted at Battle in Columbia. The Bruins took the girls championship with a team total of 179 points. Hickman finished second with 122, while Battle placed sixth with 69. In the team events, Rock Bridge girls won gold in each of the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 07.31 seconds, the 4x100 relay in 49.79 and the 4x200 relay in 1:44.59.