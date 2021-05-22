newsbreak-logo
Best Teacher Ever Raps Maths Lessons As Goku From 'Dragon Ball Z'

This teacher from Fort Worth, Texas, raps lessons to entertain and educate his classes of young students and his latest video sees him dressing up as Goku from Dragon Ball Z. In school, I found that the maths teachers I liked the most were the ones who were aware that maths is not as exciting a subject as history or chemistry. They were the ones whose whole aura was a lowkey acceptance of, "I know that half of you are going to hate this lesson purely on principle." Maths is logical, but it is also alienating to those who don't get it, and the sizes of classrooms may mean that it's tough for the educator to reassess their approach when the other kids want to move onto the next thing. It might lead to feelings of anxiousness or inferiority in the student, and the issues become entrenched because the student doesn't want to address the problem and the teacher isn't aware of it. So, when an educator goes the extra mile to ensure everyone's on the same page, it's appreciated.

Fort Worth, TX
FOX26

Math teacher uses rap music to make learning fun

FORT WORTH, Texas (SBG) - A teacher from Fort Worth, Texas has a unique way of reaching his students and making learning fun. Thomas Mayfield uses original rap lyrics as a unique technique to teach his students math at the Leadership Academy at Como Elementary. Mayfield explains to Sinclair Broadcast...
