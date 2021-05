It remains highly unlikely that there will ever be a time when British tennis players are as comfortable on clay as their European counterparts, but the last few weeks have nevertheless seen a remarkable upturn in the fortunes of British players, both male and female, on the red dirt. That has added to what has already been the thoroughly welcome return of the European clay court swing, after its almost complete abandonment last year in the immediate wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This week, Cameron Norrie has been the latest Briton to bloom on clay.