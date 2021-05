Qhubeka-Assos' Giacomo Nizzolo has sprinted to victory in the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia, after finishing in the second place twice in past stages. The Italian was close to the victory already twice in the 104th edition of the Corsa Rosa and he wasn't going to stop trying. After the stage came down to a fast finale, the European champion and his team once again tried it, and this time he crossed the finish line in the first position, taking like this also the second victory for the South African team.