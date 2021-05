A fly ball soared in the sky for what seemed like an eternity after Razorback Charlie Welch cracked a hit over the head of Florida center fielder Jud Fabian. Eventually, the ball thudded in the dirt as Welch touched second base, and Casey Opitz skipped across home plate. Chaos ensued as the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks cleared the dugout and sprinted toward the outfield to celebrate the 4-3 win and a regular-season SEC crown.