newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

323 New Cases Today, 400 Cases Added from Backlog, with New Data Suggesting Overall Decline in Past Days

By Brian Hioe
newbloommag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINISTER OF HEALTH and Welfare Chen Shih-chung and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 today. 321 cases were instances of domestic transmission, while two cases were imported. Two deaths were also reported, bringing Taiwan’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic to seventeen. Worryingly, the deaths repeated the same pattern of cases only confirmed for COVID-19 post-mortem, while individuals were self-isolating after being tested.

newbloommag.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Affairs Office#Ing#Data Processing#Economic Reports#Health Reports#Data Transmission#Information Processing#Cecc#Wanhua#Taiwanese#Central News Agency#Apple Daily#Welfare Facebook Local#Dpp#Ptt#Kmt#Chaoyang University#National Health Insurance#Facebook#Covid 19 Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldPosted by
UPI News

COVID-19 worldwide deaths decline 12%, cases 4% in past week

May 16 (UPI) -- Coronavirus deaths and cases are stabilizing throughout the world with the exception of India where nearly 27,000 people have died and 2.7 million more become became infected. Since the pandemic outbreak began in late 2019 in Mainland China, the pandemic has killed 3,390,666 with 163,610,756 cases...
Public HealthTaipei Times

Tsai’s public health policy a failure: KMT

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has failed to protect public health, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday, citing a survey suggesting that people are unhappy with the government’s pork and COVID-19 vaccine policies. In a survey commissioned by the party that was conducted by TVBS Media, 69.6 percent of respondents...
Public HealthBoston Herald

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

NEW DELHI — India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India’s Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries...
Worldpandemic.news

COVID-19 vaccines to decimate world population, warns microbiologist … and it’s already happening in India and Brazil

A world-renowned microbiologist has warned that that the new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are contributing to the decimation of the world’s population. In an exclusive interview with The New American this month, German microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi explained how coronavirus vaccines affect the body at the cellular level. He warned that these vaccines are set to cause a global catastrophe and decimate the human population.
Public HealthVoice of America

Bodies Burned in Mass Cremation in India Amid COVID-19 Death Spike

Crematoriums in India were overwhelmed with bodies and a shortage of space forcing them to carry out mass cremations, Wednesday, April 28, as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000. READ MORE: India’s coronavirus death toll has topped the 200,000 mark as it continues to be mired in...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases, down from 24 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on May 21, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to 23 from 25 the previous day.
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K

NEW DELHI — Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the...
Public HealthPosted by
Arkansas Times

Coronavirus today: 244 new cases

New cases in 24 hours: 244. Hospitalizations: 188, same as yesterday. Vaccinations: Just under 10,000. Another poor performance. The governor’s goal of a 50 percent vaccinated population by the end of July will be hard to reach.
Public HealthNature.com

The accelerating COVID-19 epidemic in Sudan

Mukhtar and Khogali discuss the many challenges Sudan has faced in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sudan is a low-income country with a diverse ethnic population. It is bordered by seven countries, with high movement across the borders. According to UN data, the Sudanese population is ∼44 million people. The majority of the population is rural based, but during the last decades there has been massive migration to urban areas, resulting in the spread of infectious and endemic diseases, for example, malaria, pulmonary tuberculosis and typhoid fever, along with recurrent outbreaks of arboviruses, exhausting the weak health system.
WorldBusiness Wire

AHF: The World Health Assembly Must Demand Transparency from China on COVID-19

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the eve of the World Health Assembly, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS care globally, calls on nations to put transparency front and center as ministers of health prepare to debate the path forward on COVID-19 and the future of global health security.
U.S. PoliticsNaturalNews

Government caught “scrubbing” Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths

(Natural News) Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the world’s premiere medical doctors who specializes in treating the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), told journalist Alex Newman during a recent interview that the United States government is lying about the true number of Chinese Virus vaccine reactions that are occurring. The government’s strategy,...
HealthWired UK

India’s vaccine crisis is a warning to the world

A second wave of Covid-19 is tearing through India. The country’s overwhelmed health system is teetering on the edge of collapse: shortages of hospital beds and oxygen have contributed to a situation where confirmed deaths stand at more than 200,000 while the real death toll is likely to be much higher.
Public HealthSaipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: 5 new COVID-19 cases added

Five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 181 individuals since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing and testing on arrival on May 20, 2021. These...