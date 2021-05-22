323 New Cases Today, 400 Cases Added from Backlog, with New Data Suggesting Overall Decline in Past Days
MINISTER OF HEALTH and Welfare Chen Shih-chung and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 today. 321 cases were instances of domestic transmission, while two cases were imported. Two deaths were also reported, bringing Taiwan’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic to seventeen. Worryingly, the deaths repeated the same pattern of cases only confirmed for COVID-19 post-mortem, while individuals were self-isolating after being tested.newbloommag.net