323 New Cases Today, 400 Cases Added from Backlog, with New Data Suggesting Overall Decline in Past Days

Mukhtar and Khogali discuss the many challenges Sudan has faced in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sudan is a low-income country with a diverse ethnic population. It is bordered by seven countries, with high movement across the borders. According to UN data, the Sudanese population is ∼44 million people. The majority of the population is rural based, but during the last decades there has been massive migration to urban areas, resulting in the spread of infectious and endemic diseases, for example, malaria, pulmonary tuberculosis and typhoid fever, along with recurrent outbreaks of arboviruses, exhausting the weak health system.