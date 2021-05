Every major bike race has a suite of distinguishing features that elevate it from “a bunch of people riding around on some roads” to something more special. The Belgian classics revel in throwing riders onto gnashing cobblestones and narrow farm roads. The Tour de France has soaring Alpine vistas and a meaningful connection with 12 decades of history. Milan-San Remo is significantly longer than any other one-day classic, and inhospitable early season weather guarantees rugged racing. The Giro d’Italia already stands out for its gorgeous Dolomitic climbs and raucous crowds, though this past week’s racing has highlighted another, newer feature that has become one of the most exciting terrains for road racing: gravel.