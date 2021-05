One of my favorite parts of our 5th and 6th grade media literacy classes each day is the start of each lesson, when we (usually) watch and discuss a variety of “Wonder Links.” I used to call these “Curiosity Links,” but changed over to “Wonder Links” this year. Basically, these are videos or articles which can provoke some class discussion and reflection on a topic related to emerging technology, the ethics of coding or technology use, or something else related to media literacy.