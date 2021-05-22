Corry 10U team strong at tournament

The Corry Posse 10u team had its first tournament of the season playing in the Tri-County Surge Tournament in Union City last weekend, taking third place. In pool play the little Posse girls started off with a big win over Cranberry Chaos-Frayer winning 8-5. Corry started out strong scoring all the runs it needed in the first inning on a single by Jordyn Watrous and eight walks. Chaos scored two in the first, two in the second and only one in the third. Koda Kuzma got the win giving up three hits and five walks while striking out seven.