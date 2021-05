If you lost a loved one to COVID-19, FEMA recently started providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, up to $9,000 per funeral. Apply by calling the FEMA hotline at 844-684-6333; there is no online application. You will need the Social Security numbers and dates of birth of both the applicant and the deceased; routing and account numbers for applicant’s bank account; information about other financial assistance received, if any; proof of funeral expenses incurred; and a standard copy of the death certificate, indicating that the death occurred in the United States and was “caused by” COVID-19.