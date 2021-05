Aspen’s 20+ art galleries feature everything from fine to modern art, making the city a vibrant community, despite its small population of 7,000. The acclaimed galleries of Aspen offer art for your home, as well as a space to escape and connect. They are currently showcasing a dazzling array of works, with artists from around the world and a wide range of mediums. All galleries require masks and are open to the public during visiting hours or by appointment.