As English football came together to oppose the proposed European Super League, Anton Ferdinand watched on with admiration. He saw how powerful the game he loved could still be. The strength of a collective, as tribalism was put to one side, raging against the a 12-team cabal made up of six English clubs united by greed and self-interest. Then, as Fifa, Uefa and the respective European football associations came out with their condemnation, he sat back and came to a realisation shared by many. “It’s funny how football organisations, all of a sudden, they’re on their high horse,” Ferdinand tells...