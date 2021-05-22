newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kimora Lee Simmons fires back at lawsuit from Russell Simmons

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VccB8_0a7zhlXu00
Russell Simmons discusses the documentary Romeo Is Bleeding (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

Kimora Lee Simmons has fired back after Def Jam Records founder and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and her new husband Tim Leissner. The record executive is suing the pair, claiming they stole stock shares from his Celsius Energy Drink company to pay for attorney fees for Leissner. Russell claims that his shares are being used as collateral to pay a bond in connection with criminal charges filed against Kimora’s new husband by federal authorities.

Kimora ferociously answered back through her lawyers on Friday, May 21, and seems to have put their blended family image in jeopardy.

“Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars. This is an ill-advised attempt by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for,” the statement obtained by Complex read.

Kimora’s statement also accused Russell of emotional abuse and took a dig at the sex abuse allegations that are currently huge issues in her ex’s life.

“Russell’s continued aggressive behavior not only blatantly distorts the facts, but is simply a desperate PR ploy ignoring the years of mental and emotional anguish, gas lighting, and ongoing harassment he has inflicted on Kimora. Russell will be held accountable for his serial abuse and we will confront his baseless claims that he is warranted Celsius stock dividends despite his self-admitted zero contribution,” Kimora’s letter from her attorneys continued.

“This extortion attempt is especially egregious given that Russell remains contractually in debt to Kimora for millions of dollars in unpaid business loans. Our team is actively working to put a firm end to his harassment, which continues despite Russell having fled the country – he will face his own reckoning in the U.S. court,” the statement concluded.

Simmons has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by 20 women and previously stepped down from his companies. He’s reportedly living in Bali, Indonesia since 2018 where there is no extradition treaty to the U.S.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimora
Person
Russell Simmons
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Extradition#Serial#Def Jam Records#Celsius Energy Drink#Husband#Attorney Fees#Criminal Charges#Lawyers#Sex Abuse#Jeopardy#Emotional Abuse#Ongoing Harassment#Stock Shares#Authorities#Unpaid Business Loans#Bali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
rolling out

Teyana Taylor tells Cam Newton why she left Kanye’s label for good (video)

Actress and singer Teyana Taylor recently appeared on New England Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton’s new weekly talk show on BET.com, “Sip N’ Smoke,” where she discussed her recent announcement about retiring from music. In December 2020, the singer took to Instagram Live to explain that she wanted to be released from her labels Def Jam and Good Music because she didn’t feel she was a priority and it was starting to become mentally overwhelming.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Russell Simmons Suing Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons Over Celsius Energy Drink Stock

According to areport from The Blast, Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons is suing his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons and her new husband, Tim Leissner, for using Simmons’ shares of his Celsius Energy Drink company to pay for attorney fees for Leissner. The Def Jam pioneer claims that his shares are being used as collateral to pay a bond in connection with criminal charges filed against Kimora’s new hubby by federal authorities.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband’s Legal Woes

There was once a time when Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons were considered to be the picture perfect image of co-parenting after divorce. Of course, there also was a time when Russell wasn’t seen by most of the world as an alleged rapist with multiple women claiming to be victims of his sexual assault over the past few decades. That’s a whole other situation, but his current issues may see that happy union with Kimora Lee slowly coming to an end.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee For Illegally Transferring Stocks: Report

All seemed well with the blended Simmons family but things took a turn this week. Russell Simmons and his ex-wife Kimora Lee were together for 14 years, married for eight, before they decided to call it quits. They have two daughters together and later, Kimora would go on to date actor Djimon Hounsou for four years and the two have a son together. By 2012, that relationship was over and in 2014, Kimora announced that she'd married Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner. The following year, they welcomed a son, as well, before adopting another child.
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

Aoki Lee Simmons Slays First Solo Cover Shoot With Muze Magazine

We see them walk red carpets with their famous parents one day and then they’re out here pursuing their own dreams the next. Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t any different! The 18-year-social old’s media clapbacks to bullies have gone viral in the past. Aoki, on the other hand, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a raunchy photoshoot video. Aoki thanks the Muze Magazine team for her “first solo cover shoot” in her tweet. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Muze Magazine and the whole team… It was a real pleasure to be a part of this. Incredibly grateful,” Aoki wrote in her caption, which included blue butterfly emojis at the beginning and end. Aoki looks stunning in what appears to be a yellow-green outfit in the picture posted. A long-sleeved crop top and a full-length skirt make up the two-piece ensemble. Aoki’s left leg can be seen poking through the slit, which is high and knotted. Her hair is cut short and bobbed with bangs. Her lips are a bright red color. The look is completed with a gold bracelet and black strappy sandal heels. Paige S. Wilson’s photo gives us the feeling of “coming into my own shell.” With her pose, Aoki lengthens her body. Her head is slightly cocked upwards. She has an open-lipped look on her face that is neither frowning nor smiling. Her arms are encircling her chest and clutching her shoulders. A dull, dark grey wall and floor are splashed with the frame. As a result, Aoki stands out in the picture. Aoki Lee Simmons is the daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and rap mogul Russell Simmons, in case you didn’t remember. According to People, the couple married in December 1998 and have two children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki. Muze Magazine stepped on the scene back in 2016. It started as an online magazine idea that blossomed into “a luxurious printed magazine,” says their official site. The magazine’s focus is “pure artistry & striving to inspire elegance in everyday life.”
Violent Crimesthesource.com

Multi-Platinum Songwriter J. Wright Charged With Mother’s Day Murder

According to several confirmed reports, songwriter Justin Wright aka J. Wright was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend Wilanna Bibbs in Iowa. The 31-year-old multi-platinum songwriter who has written songs for Future, Timbaland, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled and others remains behind bars...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre is ordered to pay $500,000 to estranged wife Nicole Young's divorce lawyers - but it's only a small portion of the $5M she's demanding from the billionaire hip hop mogul

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre was ordered Tuesday to pay half a million dollars to his estranged wife Nicole's divorce lawyers - but that's only 10 per cent of the whopping $5million she was demanding. Nicole Young, 51, had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force her wealthy, soon-to-be-ex husband...
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

TLC Star Files for Divorce Amid Recent Drama

Seeking Sister Wife stars Dimitri Snowden has filed to end his marriage to his third wife. On Tuesday, Snowden officially filed divorce documents in a Los Angeles court seeking to dissolve his marriage to Christeline Petersen amid alarming accusations of domestic abuse, TMZ was the first to report. At this time, further details regarding their split have not been revealed, and neither Snowden nor Petersen have publicly addressed the divorce documents.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Method Man making big moves in Hollywood

Method Man has taken his acting career very seriously ever since landing his first major role on HBO’s “OZ” in 2001 and has built up quite a resume over the years with roles in such shows as “The Wire,” “Luke Cage” and most recently Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost.” The Wu-Tang MC is now making his presence felt behind the scenes as he and his manager, Shauna Garr, have formed their own company Six AM, An Entertainment Co.
Sex CrimesPopculture

'Cosby Show' Star Phylicia Rashad Criticized as 'Enabler' to Bill Cosby, But Social Media Fires Back

This Mother's Day, social media became embroiled in a surprising debate about whether actress Phylicia Rashad was in some way responsible for the sexual assaults of her Cosby Show co-star Bill Cosby. It started with some fans posting tributes to Rashad and her maternal character Clair Huxtable in honor of the holiday. When some critics called Rashad and Clair "enablers" for Cosby, the discussion got heated.