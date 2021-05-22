newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

OBITUARY: Patricia Dee Neely, 1941-2021

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Dee Neely passed away on April 19, 2021 at 79 years old, in her home, surrounded by loved ones, knowing how loved and adored she was until her last breath. Patricia (Pat) was born on August 16, 1941 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the eldest of two children of Agnes and Charles Hammond. She met her late husband, Charles Chuck Neely, and had five children – Patty, Larry, Darlene, Michele and Danny Neely. She settled down in Fortuna, where she raised her children.

lostcoastoutpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Obituaries
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
Local
California Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Neely
Person
Mike Hammond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ambrosini School#Bear River Casino#The Lost Coast Outpost#Grandchildren Eric Neely#Grandson Allen Neely#Obituary#Husband#Sons Danny#Rohner Park#Europe#Cheyenne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Ken "Rotch" Rothschiller: 1947-2021

Throughout his life, the artistic sensibility of Ken “Rotch” Rothschiller manifested in many forms, Rotch was best known, and beloved, for being Humboldt County‘s first surfboard manufacturer, shaping and glassing beautiful, functional surfboards that were invariably works of art. A longtime resident of Manila, Rotch was born in Klamath Falls,...
Fortuna, CAEureka Times-Standard

Thursday marks Day of Prayer

The first Thursday of May is designated as the National Day of Prayer. Locally, Pastor Mark Seitz and Cheryl Wells have organized a non-political “Prayer Rally” Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial Building, 1426 Main St. (Gather outside on the front steps and in the parking lot following social distancing guidelines.)