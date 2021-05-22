OBITUARY: Patricia Dee Neely, 1941-2021
Patricia Dee Neely passed away on April 19, 2021 at 79 years old, in her home, surrounded by loved ones, knowing how loved and adored she was until her last breath. Patricia (Pat) was born on August 16, 1941 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the eldest of two children of Agnes and Charles Hammond. She met her late husband, Charles Chuck Neely, and had five children – Patty, Larry, Darlene, Michele and Danny Neely. She settled down in Fortuna, where she raised her children.lostcoastoutpost.com