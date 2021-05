Giannis Antetokounmpo says that he almost pooped during the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Indiana Pacers last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have perhaps the most stagnant team out East in terms of their performance this season compared to their last. The Jrue Holiday acquisition helped the Bucks tremendously on the defensive end of the floor as he’s proven that he can legitimately guard everyone from Kyrie Irving to Kevin Durant; something Eric Bledsoe could not effectively do.