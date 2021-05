Royal Family news shows The Duchess of Cambridge has always been open about her gratitude to healthcare workers who simply worked through the pandemic, and are still working, while many people shielded themselves at home. She also acknowledged their relentless work to save lives in a time when there is much load on the resources, and frankly, on themselves as well. Kate knows that they’ve sacrificed something to keep pushing on during the pandemic, and in a video message, she shared her heartfelt gratitude to these frontline workers.