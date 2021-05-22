newsbreak-logo
Details of Penei Sewell's Rookie Contract

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1pUH_0a7zhA5900

The Detroit Lions have inked rookie Penei Sewell to his first contract in the National Football League.

After missing rookie minicamp, Sewell was in town earlier this week to sign his name on the dotted line, officially beginning his career in Motown.

Sewell's deal is reportedly a four-year, $24.1 million fully guaranteed deal, which includes a $14.88 million signing bonus.

Despite missing minicamp, offensive line coach Hank Fraley has been impressed with Sewell's preparations ahead of his rookie season.

"Young man goes out there, he works his tail off. He worked his tail off to get ready for his pro day. He was with good people out there, where he trained all the time," Fraley said. "I would look at it no different than somebody getting injured having to get back to -- he’s not rehabbing anything, though -- but just getting back in the swing of things.

"I see him picking it up pretty quickly. He’s been great in meetings, he’s got a good football IQ, asks great questions, even more advanced questions that you’d think more veterans ask. He’s done a nice job to prepare himself for this point."

Let's explore Sewell's contract, courtesy of Spotrac.com:

2021

  • Base salary: $660,000
  • Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649
  • Salary-cap hit: $4,381,649
  • Dead-cap hit: $24,099,069

2022

  • Base salary: $1,755,412
  • Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649
  • Salary-cap hit: $5,477,061
  • Dead-cap hit: $19,717,420

2023

  • Base salary: $2,850,824
  • Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649
  • Salary-cap hit: $6,572,473
  • Dead-cap hit: $14,240,359

2024

  • Base salary: $3,946,237
  • Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649
  • Salary-cap hit: $7,667,886
  • Dead-cap hit: $7,667,886

