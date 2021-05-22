Take Your WFH Setup To The Next Level With This Standing Desk For Just $144
This gorgeous ABOX standing desk lets you enhance your working experience with a single touch. And it can be yours, right now, with a rather appealing 28% discount applied. First and foremost, you are going to be getting an extremely well-designed desk that looks flat and non-functional at first glance but is anything but. It comes with a standard X-structure design for stability and rigidity and is capable of holding 20KG of load. It’s 33.5-inches in length and 20-inches deep and can vary in height based on your preference.www.redmondpie.com