newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Take Your WFH Setup To The Next Level With This Standing Desk For Just $144

By Paul Morris
Redmond Pie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gorgeous ABOX standing desk lets you enhance your working experience with a single touch. And it can be yours, right now, with a rather appealing 28% discount applied. First and foremost, you are going to be getting an extremely well-designed desk that looks flat and non-functional at first glance but is anything but. It comes with a standard X-structure design for stability and rigidity and is capable of holding 20KG of load. It’s 33.5-inches in length and 20-inches deep and can vary in height based on your preference.

www.redmondpie.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#Smartphone#Flat Design#Tablet Design#Interface Design#Level Design#Web Design#Usb#Wallet#Ultra Thin Design#Abox Standing Desk#Load#Height#Length#Discount#Cable#Slim#Downgrade Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Computerspcinvasion.com

Anda Seat Masks 1200 gaming desk review — Put your setup elsewhere

It seems like there’s a product dedicated to just about anything these days, especially when it comes to gaming. There’s no doubt that it comes down to personal preference for something like a desk. All it really needs to be is a flat surface that’s big enough for your monitor, mouse, and keyboard to rest on. That’s really just the bear minimum though, and if you spend more time at your home computer these days, you probably want something that makes the daily experience better. We’re going to take a look at the Anda Seat Masks 1200 gaming desk today to see if it can do exactly that, as well as how it holds up for review.
Lifestylemoneysavingmom.com

Folding Lap Desks just $8.79!

These Folding Lap Desks are great for homework, travel and more. Zulily has Folding Lap Desks for just $8.79 today!. This compact, fold-out lap desk provides the ideal surface to work while you travel or have some breakfast in bed. Fold down the sides for added stability and fold-up the inside for storage space for cords, pencils and small office extras, then carry it all away by the single handle.
Electronicshiconsumption.com

Level Up Your WFH Setup With HTC’s 120Hz 5K VIVE VR Business Headsets

There was once a time when virtual reality was largely limited to gimmicky video games, but these days, it makes for some pretty groundbreaking technology. In fact, as VR has grown increasingly powerful over the years, more and more businesses have begun adopting it for everything from long-distance meetings to critical training simulations.
Technologyhackaday.com

A Standing Desk On The Cheap

A programmer forced to work from home during the pandemic, [MrAkpla] was having back pains from sitting in front of the computer all day. He considered buying a standing desk, but all the various options didn’t fit with either his desk or his budget. Not to be deterred, he devised one of the simplest standing desk implementations that we’ve seen. It clearly works for him, because he’s been using it for one year now with great success. [MrAkpla] espouses three main benefits of his approach:
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Taking Low-Code Creativity To The Next Level

Low-code development has unleashed an explosion of problem-solving creativity—and these businesses are leading the way. Teach a person to fish, the old saying goes, and they’ll feed themselves forever. In the low-code era, that’s also true for many employees. If you give them the right tools and training, they can solve their own business problems by building custom apps.
ElectronicsGamespot

Take Your Creativity To The Next Level With This Kid-Friendly 3D Printer

3D printers have revolutionized the way we produce materials. Across industries, these powerful printers have overhauled the production of components for everything from electronics to housing construction. Gamers are modding controllers with 3D-printed parts. Now, this incredible technology is changing the way children, or even adults, create and play at home.
Softwaretecheblog.com

Project Starline Unveiled at Google I/O 2021, Takes Video Conferencing to the Next Level with Holograms

Let’s face it, video conferencing hasn’t changed much over the years, aside from letting more people chat simultaneously. Google’s all-new Project Starline, unveiled at their I/O 2021 developer conference today, aims to take things to the next level. Simply put, this technology combines advances in hardware and software to allow friends, families and coworkers to feel together, even if they are countries apart. Read more for a video demonstration and additional information.
Softwaremaketecheasier.com

How to Install Google Roboto Font on Windows, Mac and Linux

The Roboto font is a sans-serif typeface created by Google. It is elegant and renders well on high resolution screens such as Android phones. As such, it’s a perfect fit for many applications. What’s more, installing the Roboto font on Windows, macOS, and Linux is a piece of cake. In...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Deal of the day – Save 60% off a webcam to improve your WFH setup

DEAL NEWS – Today’s sponsored deal from Tiktech is for the eMeet Autofocus Nova 96° View Portable Webcam 1080P (whew! That’s a mouthful!). This webcam features low light correction and a special clip that allows it to easily balance on top of a monitor or even a laptop screen. Right now you can save 60%. Details below.
Home & GardenBit Rebels

The Types of Standing Desk You Must Own

It is difficult to choose a standing desk if you don’t know what types of desks are available. So, let us have a look at the main desk categories, we mean standing desks, of course, and check what desks are the best for the applications you want. IMAGE: UNSPLASH. Manual...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Standing Desk Treadmills

Sitting and standing all day when working are both associated with different problems, so the Walkolution walking treadmill is positioned as a solution to help enable professionals to stay moving throughout the day. The treadmill from the Germany based startup maintains a non-motorized design that won't make any noise during...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Ambient sound player Dark Noise comes to the Mac

Dark Noise is now available on the Mac for the first time. Features include a mini player, iCloud syncing, and more. After being a popular app on iPhone and iPad for years, Dark Noise is now available on the Mac for the first time. It's a universal app, meaning existing owners of the Dark Noise iPhone and iPad app can now download it from the Mac App Store for free.
Computersmacupdate.com

Menu Snappr II for Mac

Menu Snappr II is a basic yet full-featured screen capture utility that runs in your Mac's menu bar. It is closely modeled after such classic macOS apps like InstantShot and supports the following functionality:. Capture the entire screen (both with and without a count down timer) Capture entire screens on...
ComputersLiliputing

MINISFORUM Elitemini HM80 is a compact desktop with Ryzen 7 4800U

Less than two months after launching the MINISFORUM HM50 compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, MINISFORUM has introduced a higher-performance model with a Ryzen 7 4800U processor. The new MINISFORUM Elitemini HM80 is available for purchased from the company’s online store, with list prices starting at...
Technologymakeuseof.com

FlexiSpot Day Brings Big Standing Desk Discounts

Standing desk aficionados, look now: FlexiSpot is dropping some serious deals during its FlexiSpot Day event, slashing prices on its leading models by up to 50 percent. Even if you're not a standing desk user, FlexiSpot Day is probably the best time to figure out if you want one, as these outstanding desks don't go on sale very often.