Take Your WFH Setup To The Next Level With This Standing Desk For Just $144

It seems like there’s a product dedicated to just about anything these days, especially when it comes to gaming. There’s no doubt that it comes down to personal preference for something like a desk. All it really needs to be is a flat surface that’s big enough for your monitor, mouse, and keyboard to rest on. That’s really just the bear minimum though, and if you spend more time at your home computer these days, you probably want something that makes the daily experience better. We’re going to take a look at the Anda Seat Masks 1200 gaming desk today to see if it can do exactly that, as well as how it holds up for review.